Greenville University dorm director teaches dog to whisper bark

GREENVILLE, ILL. - When Dudley was a puppy, he wasn’t the whisper dog yet. Far from it. Dudley arrived last Thanksgiving and not everyone gave thanks. “We got back home and I was like ‘Surprise! Here’s a puppy!’ And my wife is like ‘I can’t believe this’. She wasn’t happy.”

As resident director at Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois, Brian Gertler and his wife live in the dormitory with Dudley and another dog. Dudley had trouble adjusting to campus life.

“I would say almost immediately there was a barking issue. He would bark during the day and at night. We were getting complaints,” said Gertler, “and even I said we have to do something about this.”

Dudley loves to play fetch the tennis ball, and during the winter semester break, Gertler noticed the dog’s breathing changed after a spirited play session. “He’d run out of breath and make that noise with his mouth, which kind of sounded like he was whisper barking and I was like oh, that’s kind of cool.”

Kind of cool became a cool solution. With a tennis ball and treats, Gertler taught Dudley to whisper bark. “I would reward him when he would make that noise and I’d throw the ball when he made that noise and he started doing it. Now that’s all he does. He thinks it’s kind of fun and it’s a game for him.”

Last weekend, Gertler recorded Dudley and put it on Facebook. Dudley the whisper dog went viral. “Why are people in India hearing about my video and why are people from Russia liking it?” said Gertler.

Among the media outlets reporting on Dudley are the Washington Post and WGN-TV in Chicago.

“It’s very overwhelming, but it’s awesome,” said Gertler. “I’m happy my school is getting a lot of notoriety.”

