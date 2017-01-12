Greitens declares state of emergency for winter storm

Gov. Greitens declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm. (Photo: Youtube screengrab, Custom)

Governor Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency and called up the National Guard for the approaching winter storm in our area.

Yesterday, Greitens activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate a plan. Thursday afternoon, he declared the state of emergency.

In a press conference, he said Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will begin extended shifts tonight, and the Department of Public Safety had pre-staged more than 100 generators.

