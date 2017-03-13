Greitens OKs paid parental leave for some state workers

Eric Greitens (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is giving paid parental leave to state executive branch workers.

The Republican announced an executive order Monday to grant up to six weeks paid leave for primary caregivers and three weeks for secondary caregivers to spend time with newborn or adopted children.

The change doesn't apply to employees who work for the Legislature, judiciary or other statewide elected officials.

State policy allows for up to 12 weeks unpaid leave. That could be split if both parents work for the state.

Greitens' announcement came weeks after Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway criticized his administration for stalling a rule change to allow state employees to use paid sick leave to bond with children. It also would give 12 weeks unpaid leave to both parents, rather than splitting it.

