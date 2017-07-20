Greitens orders flags to half staff Friday in honor of fallen firefighter

Fire Captain John Kemper died after fighting a fire the morning of July 5. (Photo: STLFD, Custom)

Governor Eric Greitens issued an order that flags at state buildings in St. Louis be flown at half staff Friday, the day of St. Louis Fire Captain John Kemper's funeral.

Under Gov. Greitens' order, all state buildings in St. Louis will fly Missouri and U.S. flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. Kemper died July 12, one week after suffering an injury during a fire in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, July 20 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harris Stowe State University in the Dr. Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building. That's located at 3206 Laclede Avenue. A uniformed member walk-through will occur at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at the same location. The St. Louis Fire Department will coordinate firefighter honors.

