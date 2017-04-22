Grieving families remember victims of homicide at special service

ST. LOUIS - Grieving families came together Saturday to mourn the victims of homicides in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

In 2016, 270 people died in the city and county because of violence. Their names were shown on a projection screen inside the St. Louis Dream Center as family members comforted one another.

2017 marks the eighth year the Crime Victim Advocacy Center and the Homicide, Ministers & Community Alliance have hosted the vigil. Those in attendance said they hope one day, they won't have a reason to hold the vigil.

“If people see something, just say something. You may stop the next murder,” said Corean Davis, whose daughter, Felita, was shot and killed in September 2014 while driving along Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.

“I can’t underscore enough we have to accept that the death of everybody is as important as any other person there could be,” said St. Louis County Police Department Chief John Belmar.

Victims' families were joined by police officers from both the city and county at Saturday's service.

