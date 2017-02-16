Grocery delivery service temporarily delayed due to high volume of orders

Several stores launched grocery delivery services today in St. Louis, including Schnucks.

You order from Instacart online, then the food is delivered to your door.

You must be home to get the delivery, and there's a delivery charge depending on how much you buy.

Other stores launching the service include Straub's, Shop 'n Save, Whole Foods, PetCo, and Costco.

So many people took advantage of the new grocery service, Instacart temporarily put its deliveries on hold Thursday. Company reps say they had to bring in more personal shoppers to help with the high volume of orders.

Let us know what you think of the delivery service in our online poll.

(© 2017 KSDK)