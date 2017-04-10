Ground broken for memorial in Jefferson Barracks Park

Picture of the ground breaking ceremony. Credit: Missouri Military Memorial Foundation (Photo: Clancy, Samuel, Custom)

Ground was broken Monday afternoon on a new memorial to honor Missourians who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Missouri Military Memorial will be located in Jefferson Barracks Park near Broadway and Kingston.

It honors fallen members of our military who served in operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

It will be made of 110,000 pounds of solid black granite, and will include individual photos of the men and women who've given their lives for our country.

The project is funded by the non-profit Missouri Memorial Foundation.

