First responders in St. Louis County have broken ground on a new fire training tower.

It's being built at the County Fire Academy in Wellston.

County officials say the new training tower will offer modern education to firefighters to help keep you safe.

The current fire tower is 28 years old has been out of service for several years due to deterioration.

