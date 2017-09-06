Group calls for Nestlé Purina to be fined after cat ‘boiled alive'

ST. LOUIS - EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of these details below may be difficult to read.

An Ohio-based national watchdog group that monitors animal facilities for animal abuse has filed a complaint against St. Louis based Nestlé Purina.

The group claims a large gray cat named Tyson, was boiled alive at a Nestlé Purina laboratory in August.

"The cat, which was dark gray, went unnoticed by the staff when the cats were placed back in the open room. The large, dark gray holding/transport device was then sent to the enclosure wash. Upon completion of the cleaning cycle, the cat was found deceased in the enclosure," the inspection said, according to a press release from Stop Animal Exploitation NOW! (SAEN)

Sending a cat through a cagewasher, which sterilizes with heat, would have caused a horrific death for the cat, essentially boiling the animal alive, explained SAEN.

SAEN filed an official complaint with the USDA, calling for the maximum penalty of $10,000 per infraction/per animal.

"Any minimally qualified person would know enough to act correctly to prevent this gruesome and unnecessary death," said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., co-founder of SAEN. "You count the cats when placing them back into an enclosure, and you take the time to actually look into an enclosure before it is sterilized. Purina staff missed this animal twice."

© 2017 KSDK-TV