Group challenges prescription drug monitoring program

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - A non-profit group and two St. Charles County residents are suing the county over a program meant to cut down on prescription pill abuse.

The group — United for Missouri — thinks a drug monitoring program violates privacy and the right against unreasonable search and seizures.

The group worries others could access personal prescription information without a warrant.

The program is meant to cut down on doctor shopping and opioid abuse.

