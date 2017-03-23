Growing concerns about safety along Jefferson County Highway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - Jefferson County. -- There are growing concerns about the safety of a Jefferson County highway, after a violent crash. Barbara Winschel, a 32-year-old mother of two, was killed Wednesday when she pulled out in front of a tanker trunk on Highway M, near St. Lukes Church Road.

The crash compelled a group of people in Barnhart to turn to 5 On Your Side about a problem they said has been going on for quite a while. They organized an online petition for additional safety precautions at two busy intersections.

The petition is calling for traffic lights at the intersections of Highway M and Moss Hollow and St. Lukes Church Road. It said this is for the safety of first responders, students, and families.

"It's just hitting very close to home," said Tricia Heckstetter, who has lived in Barnhart for 12 years. She said accidents due to speed and heavy traffic are becoming even more frequent.

"People are saying well, Highway M is easy to travel, it is 60 mph, however, it's not so great when you're having to pull out of one of these intersections and cross to go the opposite directions," she said.

Heckstetter said she's concerned about the students, parents and school buses that drive to and from Antonia Middle School, not to mention first responders, who need to attend to emergency situations.

"People don't slow down, people don't always yield to you trying to make those turns," said Heckstetter.

She said after Wednesday's fatal crash at the intersection of St. Lukes Church Road, she was compelled to start a moveon.org petition, asking for two traffic lights.

"Unfortunately, the fatality that happened here at this intersection yesterday. It hit close to home to Antonio Elementary and Antonio families - to children that lost their mom unfortunately."

Barbara Winschel was killed when a tank trucker t-boned her car as she attempted to cross the 4-lane highway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it's not ruling out the possibility of stop lights, but needs to look through its crash reports and work with engineers to investigate the area further.

"I think it'll bring more awareness to the traffic that is coming and going and give people a safer avenue to pull out," said Heckstetter.

