Hail damages several Maryville homes

Hail damaged a number of homes in Maryville Tuesday.

MARYVILLE, ILL. - Tuesday's storms didn't steer clear of Maryville. In one neighborhood off of Sugar Loaf Road, hail has damaged almost every home.

There are several holes in the siding of the houses. Some are the size of a quarter. Others are as big as a golf ball. Many homes also have torn-up screens.



Not only is homeowner Al Cusaneli's house damaged, but a second house he owns is, too. Hail busted the original windows of that historic home.



"A lot of window panes from the south and west side are just punctured through, you know, holes that big like a grapefruit went through them," Cusanelli said.



Some neighbors got to work right away Wednesday morning, bringing in crews to repair the damage.

