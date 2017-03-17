Happy St. Patrick's Day! Deals in the STL area

File photo: ThinkStock (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - · Arby’s – Slurp down a Mint Chocolate Swirl shake.

· Baskin Robbins – Taste a mint chocolate chip milkshake or cone.

· Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – In honor of St. Patrick, feast on corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and other Irish-themed specials.

· Bennigan’s – Celebrate with these special Offers:

* Irish dishes and drinks, such as the half-pound Reuben Burger, Irish coffee, and Irish Mule.

* St. Patrick’s Day party with live music, contests, and drink specials. Participating locations will be hosting a sweepstakes to win free monte cristos for a year.

· BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse – Finish off your meal with Mint Chocolate Chip Pizookies.

· Bravo Cucina Italiana – On March 17, kids eat free with purchase of an adult entree.

· Burger King – Slurp up a green Oreo mint shake.

· California Pizza Kitchen – Raise a glass of the CPK Irish Mule, which features Jameson Irish Whiskey and fresh ginger root.

· Carvel – Limited Time Mint Soft Serve, Shakes and Scoops You can wear your green and eat it too with mint soft serve, shakes, and scoops.

· Coco’s Bakery Restaurant – Gobble down a corned beef & cabbage dinner or hot corned beef sandwich.

· Cracker Barrel – Sup on corned beef and cabbage for $9.99. The meal includes slow-cooked corned beef served with carrots, potatoes, and Gulden’s Spicy Brown Mustard, plus your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

· Dairy Queen – Catch the March Blizzard of the month, a Mint Oreo Blizzard packed with cool creme de menthe flavoring and OREO cookie pieces, all blended with creamy vanilla soft serve.

· Denny’s – This weekend, take $5 off your $20 purchase.

· Dunkin' Donuts. There's will be a shamrock sprinkle doughnut and a yeast-ring doughnut frosted with chocolate icing and shamrock sprinkles.

· Fleming’s – Check out the all-day happy hour. From open to close, you can enjoy specials on food and drinks, such as the Fleming’s Emerald Isle Cocktail with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey for $6.

· Fox & Hound – Visit to catch $5 drink specials, a corned beef and cabbage dinner, Reuben sandwich, and other specials.

· Fuddruckers – Take advantage of two St. Patrick’s Day deals:

* Beer-battered fish and chips with wedge-cut fries and tartar sauce.

* Reuben Burger combo with green domestic beer for $11.99 and a Four Leaf Clover Shake for $6.99. The Reuben Burger combo includes a half-pound patty topped with grilled sliced corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread, served with wedge cut fries and a 14-ounce green domestic beer. The house-made shake features vanilla ice cream, milk, creme de menthe, and vanilla vodka.

· HomeTown Buffet – Get yourself a plate of St. Patrick’s Day traditional hand-carved corned beef and cabbage dinner.

· Jersey Mike's: The 1,200-plus sub shops are offering double points for their Shore Points rewards program on Friday.

· Krispy Kreme – On St. Paddy’s Day check out these two specials:

* Shamrock Green doughnuts.

* Double points for Rewards members on St. Patrick’s Day.

· Logan’s Roadhouse – You can gobble down a half-pound burger with fries and a green beer from 3 p.m. to close.

· MaggieMoo’s – Receive $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.

· Marble Slab Creamery – Get $5 off a medium or large cake with chocolate cake, cool mint ice cream, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting topped with Andes mints.

· McAlister’s Deli – Wear green on March 17 to get a free green tea. While you’re there, try the Reuben Spud, an oven baked potato topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island and Swiss.

· McCormick & Schmick’s – On St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate with Irish food, beer, and whiskey.

· McDonald’s – Choose from five different Shamrock Shake flavors, including original, chocolate, chocolate chip frappe, hot chocolate, and mocha.

· Mimi’s Cafe – On March 17, you can get the following specials:

* Irish breakfast with corned beef brisket hash and eggs with roasted potatoes.

* Traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.

· On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – Get the fiesta going with a Lucky’Rita, which features a classic margarita with a Green Midori Meltdown poured over top with an additional Lucky Shamrock Irish Whiskey Meltdown served on the side.

· Outback Steakhouse – You can enjoy $5 off two dinner entrees, such as the new Salmon on the Green.

· Steak Escape Sandwich Grill – Purchase any sub to get a free small order of freshly cut fries.

· TGI Friday's. The chain is offering $3 green beer and $5 Jameson Irish whiskey drinks at participating restaurants.

· Tim Hortons: Customers will get a free mint-chip Timbit with the purchase of any beverage on Friday while supplies last. They are — you guessed it — green.

· Yard House – Browse the St. Patrick’s Day menu, which features a corned beef brisket, shepherd’s pie, and grilled corned beef sandwich, plus drink specials like the Dublin Mule.

· Charming Charlie – Dress up in St. Patrick’s Day accessories from $5 – $15.

· Dollar Tree – Green up your home with St. Patrick’s Day decorations for $1.

· Hot Topic – Slip into St. Patrick’s Day t-shirts from $5.

· JCPenney – Enjoy an extra 30% off orders over $100.

· JoAnn – Get your St. Paddy’s Day craft on with 40% off any regular priced item.

· Kohl’s – Wear your pride proudly with St. Patrick’s t-shirts, costumes, decor, and more as low as $3.99.

· Pier 1 – You can get 20% off St. Patrick’s decor.

· Spencer’s – Introduce a little green to your wardrobe with 20% off one item.

· Travelocity – Book your next adventure with $100 off Travelocity Vacation Packages over $1,000.

