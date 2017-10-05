Harvest Moon shines tonight in October skies

(Photo: Randy Jones)

Look to the skies tonight because the Harvest Moon will rise!

The yearly occurrence happens on the first full moon that falls closest to the autumn equinox. This year's Harvest Moon is particularly special because it rises in October for the first time since 2009.

Typically, it rises in September because the equinox is near the middle of that month. However, every so often the moon's phases just happen to line up so October's first full moon is closer than September's last full moon.

The moon will rise over St. Louis at 6:58 p.m. in the eastern horizon and will be visible until tomorrow morning at 6:40. Clouds in the St. Louis area may limit our opportunity to see the Harvest Moon, but you might be able to see it through breaks in the clouds.

Here's where it's forecast to be clear for best view of the harvest moon Thursday evening. #harvestmoon (blue=clear, grey=clouds). pic.twitter.com/CuOjIyb8BL — USA TODAY Weather (@usatodayweather) October 5, 2017

At moon rise, the moon is often reddened by clouds and dust. Moons near the horizon are also swollen to outlandish size by the moon illusion, a well-known but still mysterious trick of the eye that makes low-hanging moons seem much larger than they really are.

When you add these effects together, the harvest moon often looks like a great pumpkin, NASA said.

In other cultures, the October full moon was also known as the blood moon, the kindly moon and the blackberry moon.

The harvest moon was also the subject of this catchy pop standard from the early 1900s:

