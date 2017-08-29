Harvey's aftermath thwarting St. Louis area volunteers' efforts

Dozens of American Red Cross volunteers from the St. Louis area are deployed to storm-ravaged areas in Texas. But some of their efforts are being thwarted by Hurricane Harvey's aftermath.

5 On Your Side spoke Tuesday with a pair of volunteers tasked with delivering food, water, supplies and other goods to Red Cross shelters near Houston. They told us driving is incredibly difficult because of flooded and closed roads. And they say the scenes of devastation and human suffering they've witnessed over the last few days are difficult to describe.

“What you see on TV is about half of what the battle really is,” said volunteer Jim Proffitt. “Yesterday we took food to a hotel that had people sleeping on the floor in the lobby because there were no rooms available in the hotel and there was no place to go. So, it’s a pretty dynamic situation that’s going on and doesn’t seem to be letting up because of the flooding.”

Volunteer Brett Williams said the challenge is far from over for disaster response teams.

“I think the next 48-to-60 hours is going to be our big challenge,” said Williams. “As it continues to rain the Highway Patrol continues to close roads and that prevents our access into these shelters.”

After our interview Tuesday afternoon, we learned the volunteers we spoke with were actually ordered to shut down for the evening because of poor conditions in the Houston area.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri says right now monetary and blood donations are needed most. Volunteers are also needed.

