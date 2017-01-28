Have it your way: Grocery delivery service coming to STL next month

(Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Chernin, 2005 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Beginning next month, St. Louisans will have more than one way to get their groceries when they need them.

Friday, Schnucks Markets announced plans to partner with Instacart, an online-based grocery delivery service. Along with several other grocers including Straub's, Whole Foods, Shop 'n Save and Costco, Instacart plans to bring the grocery delivery service to St. Louis beginning February 16.

Schnuck's spokesperson Paul Simon confirmed the incoming grocery assistant Saturday.

Customers using Instacart can search available stores by entering their zip code and selecting their groceries. Instacart offers the option to have the groceries delivered in as little as an hour, or whenever they are abled to be delivered.

For orders over $35 at Schnucks, the delivery service will charge $4.99 for two-hour deliveries and $9.99 for one-hour deliveries. For orders under $35, a two-hour delivery will cost $7.99. Instacart customers can additionally pay a $149 annual fee for unlimited deliveries.

Instacart, based in San Fransisco, has seen a rapid increase of growth in markets across the United States. Of the 30 markets throughout the country, both Nashville and St. Louis are soon to join the list of cities working with retailers to catch up with the modern trend of online delivery.

AmazonFresh, Amazon's take on quick and easy grocery delivery, joined the competitive ranks of Walmart's 'Walmart Grocery', among others including Target and Safeway. Currently, AmazonFresh and Target do not offer grocery delivery to the St. Louis area. Walmart's delivery service has served the St. Louis area since last June.

To sign up for Schnucks' delivery service through Instacart, click here.

(© 2017 KSDK)