Hawley calls for probe into Anthony Lamar Smith civil suit

Missouri's attorney general is calling for an investigation into the civil lawsuit filed over Anthony Lamar Smith's death.

Attorneys for Smith's family say the state and the city of St. Louis withheld information and evidence surrounding the case.

They sent a letter to Attorney General Josh Hawley complaining about former Attorney General Chris Koster.

Hawley says his office will hire an independent investigator to look into the claims.

