Hawthorn seventh graders delivered care basketes to Gateway 180 Homeless Shelter Friday.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) - Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls is a relatively new school in St. Louis. It was founded in 2015. But already, students there are doing impressive work not just in the classroom, but also the community.

One group of seventh graders delivered personal care baskets Friday to Gateway 180 Homeless Shelter.

"I wanted to give back to the community and do something good," student Phyllis Lee said.

The baskets are part of a project they came up with on their own. They're filled with personal care items for the homeless.

"We serve as a temporary home to 161 women, children, and family members in the state of Missouri," executive director Kathy Connors said.

The girls organized a donation drive to make sure the baskets for those families would be full.

"We got a lot of donations," student Mary Scott said. "We had an area in the front office of our school where you could put your donations in."

"Build-A-Bear was nice enough to donate all these bears to us," student Magdalena Holden said.

They also put messages inside the baskets to uplift people's spirits. Toothbrushes, toilet paper, and notebooks were also included. They're items to help the homeless reach success, which is what Gateway 180 is all about.

"We really feel it's our job, our work to give families a hand up not necessarily a handout," Connors said.



