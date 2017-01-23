Hazelwood police arrest suspects accused of home burglaries

Residents filled a community policing meeting in Hazelwood on Monday.

A rash of home burglaries in a Hazelwood neighborhood has some residents on edge.

One of the home break-ins even led to a police chase that ended with a crash in the city of St. Louis. Two suspects were arrested in the incident.

Investigators believe one of the men was burglarizing a home on Palm Drive in Hazelwood and another other man tried to help him get away on Dec. 22.

Police believe the two suspects were behind most, if not all, of the 9 burglaries that rocked the Elm Grove neighborhood since July.

There haven't been any other burglaries in Elm Grove since the arrest of the two suspects, but police still gave residents a chance to meet the officers who serve their community tonight in a community policing meeting. They believe it will help the police and residents work together to keep the community safe.

Another community policing meeting will be held tomorrow at Jo Jo's Kitchen in Hazelwood at 8 a.m. It's called Badges and Breakfast.

