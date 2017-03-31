KSDK
Close

Headstones damaged at cemeteries in Pacific

Ashley Cole , KSDK 1:45 PM. CDT March 31, 2017

PACIFIC, MO. - Police are investigating after more than one hundred headstones were damaged in at least two cemeteries through Pacific.

140 headstones were damaged at the Pacific City Cemetery and half a dozen have been damaged at Sunset Cemetery, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information. 5 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene. 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories