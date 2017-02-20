Headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery

Toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery at Olive and Hanley. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - Vandals damaged dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery over the weekend, police said Monday.

The damage is at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery at Olive and Hanley. Police said the damage took place over the weekend.

Family members drove to the cemetery Monday evening to see if their loved one's headstone was toppled.

Karen Aroesty, the regional director for the St. Louis-area Anti-Defamation League, got a call about the vandalism around noon. She walked through the cemetery to see the damage for herself and said she was appalled. She hopes to work with investigators to figure out if this was a hate crime.

Police will not say whether they are considering this a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)