Heat returns to the bi-state for Wednesday

Dangerous heat returns to the bi-state area for one more day this week as temperatures climb back into the upper 90s to near 100° on Wednesday afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the St. Louis metro area and surrounding counties. Heat indices are expected to range between 103° and 108° by late afternoon.

The heat will be short-lived as a cold front approaches late Wednesday night into Thursday and brings the threat of thunderstorms and much cooler air.

A couple storms could be strong after midnight Wednesday, especially north of St. Louis. A good dose of rain is possible, along with some isolated large hail and damaging wind gusts in the marginal threat area.

Luckily we get into a northerly upper flow Friday and into the weekend, keeping temperatures near or below average and giving us a nice break.

If you do have to be outside on Wednesday, exercise or do yard work early in the morning. Take breaks and stay hydrated if you must be outside during the peak heating of the day. Bring pets inside and make sure they have plenty of water to drink as well.

© 2017 KSDK-TV