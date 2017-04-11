Heroin and other opioid overdoses on the rise in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, MO. - Five on Your Side learned new information Tuesday morning on Today in Saint Louis regarding overdose calls in St. Charles County.

According to the Saint Charles County Ambulance District, overdose calls for opioids including heroin are up 17 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same time last year. In 2016, ambulance district said crews responded to more than 400 overdose calls for the entire year.

Last year, St. Charles County leaders earmarked thousands of dollars for more law enforcement, education, and outreach to fight the problem.

Tuesday night, Francis Howell is hosting a "Heroin & Opioid Prescription Community Awareness Night." Members of law enforcement, the Prosecuting Attorney and other first responders are scheduled to speak. The St. Charles County Ambulance District will play a PSA video that has real 911 calls reporting overdoses and shows dramatizations of overdoses. A similar presentation took place in January in the Fort Zumwalt District.

The awareness event is at Francis Howell High School from 7-9 p.m. Daycare will be provided.

