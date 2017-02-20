Heroin epidemic putting foster care system in crisis

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

It's a crisis tearing babies and children from their communities.

As the heroin epidemic continues to take its toll on the region, more and more kids are in need of foster care. Jefferson County Presiding Judge Darrell Missey said there's a severe shortage of foster care homes across the state because so many kids are in need of foster care.

Missey started a group called Fostering Hope. The group works to get more people to open their homes to foster care.

You can learn more about Fostering Hope by clicking here.

Pastor Kenny Qualls of First Baptist Church of Arnold says the church has a ministry called One Less Orphan. Qualls said they are praying and gaining more families who are willing to provide foster care homes to help stop this crisis. You can click here to find out how you can help.

