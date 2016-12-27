Heroin overdose-reversal drug now available in MO without a prescription

Narcan could save lives (Photo: KSDK)

The heroin overdose-reversal drug naloxone is now available over the counter at the two biggest pharmacy chains in Missouri. CVS and Walgreens will sell the drug without a prescription, but even supporters said it's only one step down a very long road.

2016 is projected to be a record-setting year for opioid drug deaths in the St. Louis area.

“It looks like over 600 people, most of them young, will succumb to a fatal drug overdose,” said Howard Weismann, executive director of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in St. Louis. Weissman said that's nearly a hundred more deaths than in 2015.

Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, has already saved countless lives. In early December it became available over the counter at Walgreens stores in Missouri. CVS pharmacies in the state began carrying the drug in September.

“It's not a panacea, but it's sort of another brick in the wall to fortify us against this threat of fatal opioid overdoses,” said Weissman.

A state law passed in August made Narcan available, but at a cost of $115 to $136 it might not be affordable. That's where recovering addict Chad Sabora comes in.

“We want people to know Narcan or naloxone, however you refer to it, will always be free at the (Missouri) Network Outreach Center,” said Sabora.

A co-founder of the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery, Sabora helped craft the bill that made Narcan legal. He said with that hurdle cleared, it's time to focus on what's next and the list is long.

“We have to work on creating more access to treatment. We need more diversion programs like drug court. We need more evidence-based prevention programs that go into schools and we need to work on the public perception of addiction.”

Sabora said that work and more begins with the state legislature. Both he and members of NCADA vow to continue working with lawmakers to end the heroin epidemic.

“We have good momentum and unfortunately due to the number of people who have passed away this year we have more people reaching out because they want to make a difference because they lost someone they loved,” said Sabora.

Other topics Sabora and Weissman said are hot-button issues in Jefferson City include a 911 Good Samaritan law and a state-wide prescription drug monitoring program. The 911 Good Samaritan law would give limited immunity to a drug user who calls 911 in the event of a fellow drug user’s overdose.

Both efforts have failed in the state legislature multiple times in recent years. However, many municipalities, including St. Louis, St. Charles, St. Louis County and Kansas City have passed their own versions of the drug monitoring program.

Both laws are currently on the books in Illinois.