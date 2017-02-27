Hidden Valley Ski Resort closes for the season

Hidden Valley Ski Resort opens for season (Photo: KSDK)

After unseasonably warm temperatures this month, Hidden Valley Ski Resort announced Monday that they have closed the slopes for the season.

According to a post on the resort's Facebook page, the warm stretch in February affected their snow base.

For more information, you can visit Hidden Valley's Facebook page.

Photos: Opening day 2015 at Hidden Valley Ski Resort

Photos Pt.2: Opening day at Hidden Valley Ski Resort

(© 2017 KSDK)