Hidden Valley Ski Resort closes for the season

Some local businesses are ecstatic about the warm weather while others are wishing for the return of the big chill.

Sam Clancy, KSDK 3:32 PM. CST February 27, 2017

After unseasonably warm temperatures this month, Hidden Valley Ski Resort announced Monday that they have closed the slopes for the season.

According to a post on the resort's Facebook page, the warm stretch in February affected their snow base.

