Hidden Valley Ski Resort closes for the season

After unseasonably warm temperatures this month, Hidden Valley Ski Resort announced Monday that they have closed the slopes for the season.
According to a post on the resort's Facebook page, the warm stretch in February affected their snow base.
For more information, you can visit Hidden Valley's Facebook page.
