Hillsdale officer's vehicle, guns stolen from department parking lot

HILLSDALE, MO. - Police in Hillsdale are investigating after an officer’s vehicle was stolen from the department parking lot early Thursday morning.
The vehicle, a gray Jeep Patriot, has Purple Heart Missouri plates.
Two guns, body armor and a department issued badge were all inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Police say it was taken between 3-6 a.m. They’re looking at video to collect more details.
Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.
