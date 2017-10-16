Hillsdale police track down officer's car

Police responded to reports of a male shot multiple times at the intersection of Russell and Jefferson in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Calmise Hall, 42, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hall later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. (Photo: KSDK)

Hillsdale police say they caught the man who stole an officer's SUV.

Someone took the officer's jeep last week, from the Hillsdale police station parking lot.

Police say two guns, body armor and the officer's badge, were inside the jeep.

Officers discovered the car in the 6500 block of Leschen Avenue in North St. Louis. They tracked down the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Ray, about a block away.

He was charged with three counts of sealing and his bond was set at $50,000.

