Hillsdale police track down officer's car

Hillsdale police say they caught the man who stole an officer's SUV.
Someone took the officer's jeep last week, from the Hillsdale police station parking lot.
Police say two guns, body armor and the officer's badge, were inside the jeep.
Officers discovered the car in the 6500 block of Leschen Avenue in North St. Louis. They tracked down the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Ray, about a block away.
He was charged with three counts of sealing and his bond was set at $50,000.
