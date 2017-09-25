Historic City Hall mural restored

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What to do if you're bitten by a snake
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Freshman takes four dates to homecoming
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
USC Good Samaritan Explains What Happened
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
Galleria protest ends with injuries & arrests
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
NC teacher's hand-washing experiment goes viral
More Stories
-
VERIFY: Was black history mural removed from City…Sep 25, 2017, 2:20 p.m.
-
Shelter wants money for lost dog's returnSep 25, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
Collins' opposition all but kills GOP health care driveSep 25, 2017, 5:24 p.m.