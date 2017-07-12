Historic James L. Clemens House destroyed by fire

NORTH ST. LOUIS – The historic James L. Clemens House in north St. Louis was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. the St. Louis landmark, located at 1849 Cass near the intersection of Helen and Mullanaphy, caught fire.

Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain) was James Clemens Jr.’s nephew and was said to have visited the house on several occasions, according to the City of St. Louis website. The house was built in the mid 1800s and was made a City Landmark in 1971.

