Holly Vandervoort takes the court and soars with the eagles

Last Friday, the best performance in St. Louis was by a girl at Brentwood who didn't have any dunks, but had a dazzling night.

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 7:10 PM. CST February 14, 2017

Every Friday night on the prep rally, we show you the best dunks and three pointers in town. But last Friday, the best performance was by a girl at Brentwood who didn't have any dunks, but had a dazzling night.

I have watched tens of thousands of basketball games in my lifetime and I can honestly say i have never seen a player so excited be introduced in the starting line-up.

With the help of photographer, Tom Stasiak, we give you the Holly Vandervoort story, 

