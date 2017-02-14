Holly Vandervoort takes the court and soars with the eagles

Every Friday night on the prep rally, we show you the best dunks and three pointers in town. But last Friday, the best performance was by a girl at Brentwood who didn't have any dunks, but had a dazzling night.
I have watched tens of thousands of basketball games in my lifetime and I can honestly say i have never seen a player so excited be introduced in the starting line-up.
With the help of photographer, Tom Stasiak, we give you the Holly Vandervoort story,
(© 2017 KSDK)
