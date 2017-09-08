Holy Infant students give aid to one of their own

(Photo: Tierney family)

ST. LOUIS - Students at Holy Infant School in Ballwin are helping a former student who lost just about everything during Hurricane Harvey.

Zach Tierney, his wife Angelica, and her grandmother spent several hours on the roof of their Houston home waiting to be rescued.

They watched the flood waters rising around them.

A Holy Infant teacher heard what happened and organized a donation drive for the Tierneys.

Friday, students presented them with a check for more than 76-hundred dollars.

The Tierney's are moving back to St. Louis to rebuild their lives.

