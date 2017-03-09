KSDK
Close

Home moved for the NGA arrives at new address

The house was being moved to make room for the new NGA headquarters.

Grant Bissell, KSDK 2:49 PM. CST March 09, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories