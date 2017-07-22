Homeless attacked with hammer in vacant building

ST. LOUIS - Police said four homeless men were attacked in a violent hammer attack early Saturday morning.
Around 10 a.m., a group of homeless victims were sleeping in a vacant building at 15th and Carr near downtown St. Louis when an unidentified male attacked them with a hammer. The four men were transported to area hospitals.
One victim was listed in critical, but unstable condition.
Police said homicide is investigating.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs