Homeless attacked with hammer in vacant building

KSDK Staff , KSDK 6:05 PM. CDT July 22, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police said four homeless men were attacked in a violent hammer attack early Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m., a group of homeless victims were sleeping in a vacant building at 15th and Carr near downtown St. Louis when an unidentified male attacked them with a hammer. The four men were transported to area hospitals.

One victim was listed in critical, but unstable condition. 

Police said homicide is investigating.

