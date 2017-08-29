Homeless veteran gets hero's sendoff

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

A homeless man who served in the Korean War was laid to rest Tuesday at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Sargent Donald Woody, just shy of his 85th birthday, was homeless when he passed away earlier this month. Although there were no family members or friends who attended his funeral, he was not alone.

Amy Patton, a Gold Star wife, found out about his funeral and quickly organized a group to attend Sgt. Woody’s funeral.

"My husband was a marine and he was killed in Afghanistan in 2008," she said. "Just knowing that somebody served our country and wasn't going to have anybody here for their burial just broke my heart, he couldn't be buried alone."

The St. Louis Patriot Guard was notified an hour and a half before the ceremony and was still able to provide an escort to his final resting place.

“We'll probably do 400 funerals a year and most of them come here to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery," said Denny “Dutchman” Eads, St. Louis Senior Area Ride Captain. "We found out about this mission this morning at 8:30 a.m. and you can see we had over 15 riders here to honor this homeless veteran. We try to do our very best when we come to a funeral to honor the veteran but also show honor and respect to the families."

Sgt. Woody was laid to rest with full military honors. A color guard stood watch as Taps and a gun salute were performed.

"I really didn't know him, but I just wanted him to be remembered for his services that he did for our country and just being a gold star wife myself I feel like that is my duty," said Patton. "Every veteran deserves respect and to be remembered, it's the least we can do."

© 2017 KSDK-TV