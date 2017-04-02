Homicide detectives investigating two Sunday shootings

Homicide detectives are investigating two separate shootings in St. Louis Sunday.
Police said the first shooting happened at around a little after four Sunday afternoon on the 5600 block of Delmar Boulevard. When police responded to the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious and not breathing.
Then, about two hours later, a 38-year-old man was shot in the head. He was also unconscious and not breathing.
Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings.
