HopCat to open in Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS - A popular craft beer bar is coming to the Delmar Loop.

BarFly Ventures announced HopCat will open later this year. The two-story location will feature 80 craft beers on tap, an outdoor beer garden, and an event space.

A local 30 selection of draft beers and hard cider will focus on the best examples made in the region and an additional 70 rotating taps will feature seasonal selections, hard to find beers, HopCat exclusive collaborations and other craft selections from around the world, BarFly Ventures says.

HopCat will seat about 245 guests inside with room for 100 people in the rear beer garden and additional seasonal outdoor seating along Delmar.

This will be the second HopCat location in Missouri. HopCat – Kansas City opened in February.

“St. Louis has played a major role in America’s brewing heritage, so creating a HopCat in one of America’s great beer cities seemed like a natural fit,” said Mark Sellers, found of HopCat and its parent company, BarFly Venture.

HopCat’s menu includes Crack Fries, which were named among the ten best French fries in the nation by Food Network Magazine.

