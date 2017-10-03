Horse ban bill debated at St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS - For the second straight week, a bill calling for a horse ban on city streets was debated at City Hall. The city's Streets, Traffic and Refuse aldermanic committee is looking at the issue. On Tuesday, a hearing was held on the proposal. Several people voiced their opinion, those for and those against the ban.
Those for the ban said they were concerned about the welfare of the horses and blame the carriage companies for not obeying regulations such as not having the horses give rides in extreme heat and not operating during rush hour.
Several carriage company owners spoke at the hearing. Many of them said it would be unfair to ban the horses and pointed to more oversight and clear regulations as an alternative. The companies said they don't know who actually regulates them.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs