Horses hit by cars, killed in Jefferson County

Two cars were damaged when they hit two different horses.

A bizarre accident in Jefferson County ended with the death of two horses early Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two cars hit two horses on Highway W in Hoene Spring.

Troopers say there were eight horses running along the highway when the cars hit two of them. The cars were badly damaged but both drivers were OK.

Troopers say they believe the horses had gotten out of someone's enclosure.

No word on where they are now.

