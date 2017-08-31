Hospital groundbreaking followed by big caking

ST. LOUIS - At SSM Health, Thursday’s hospital groundbreaking without cake would have been just an outdoor meeting. But, a 400-pound cake in the shape of a new hospital can inspire poetry:

SLU knew you were coming, so chefs baked a cake

Impressing the crowd is what was at stake

Architecture that depended on baking?

“What if we made a cake the shape of the hospital for groundbreaking?

A 400-pound hospital cake might make some scoff

Or wonder, “How are we going to pull this off?”

Stay positive, where there’s a whisk, there’s a way

Chefs started last week, no time to delay

In the beginning, it was batter up

Chefs measured with buckets instead of with cups

Every step executed with care

“A little trial and error, and a little experience in there”

There was baking and flipping and spreading, no spilling

“This is strawberry puree, that’ll be our filling”

With big cake construction, man up, stay strong

“We’ll take up the ovens all day long”

Cake problem solving can make your head ache

“How are we going to move a 400-pound cake?”

The logical answer? Move slowly with care

A building collapse now would be too much to bear

Triple team icing as the minutes click down

Smooth operators not messing around

A groundbreaking cake, you’re worth all your salaries

For the chefs, it’s the memories, not thousands of calories

