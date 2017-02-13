How to get FREE stuff on Valentine's Day

Whether you're single, or with a significant other, or even if if you're 'bitter party of one', there's plenty of freebies available on Valentine's Day to help make your day better.

Hooters Valentine's Day deal gives you BOGO wings--when you tear up a pic of your ex. If you show up at the restaurant with a photo of your ex, they’ll then help you shred it. In return, you’ll get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings. You can even do it virtually. You can shred the pic at home and post your picture and get your BOGO coupon to use another time!

At Qdoba, smooch someone at the register and you get a BOGO entree. In addition to the free entrée offer, Qdoba will also be donating $1 to 'No Kid Hungry' for every kissing photo shared across Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss from February 10 through 15.

The Waffle House offers a candlelit dinner --with reservations -- (although the dinner is not offered in the St. Louis area), and T.G.I. Fridays 2 for $30 entrees come with a sharable dessert.

Looking for more? Get tangled up with your sweetheart at Auntie Anne's with a BOGO offer for butter or cinnamon pretzels. And if that isn't your cup of tea, try Krispy Kreme's heart-shaped donuts, or Chick-fil-A's heart shaped breakfast biscuit.

Make the best of it.

(© 2017 WFMY)