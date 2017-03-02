How you can help the Perryville tornado recovery

Aftermath from February 28 tornado in Perryville, Mo. (Photo: Rick Meyer / KSDK)

Dozens of families are picking up the pieces after losing their homes in a tornado that touched down Tuesday night in Perryville, and many St. Louisans are asking how they can help.

The city of Perryville has put together a list of items needed, donation drop-off locations, and other ways to help out.

Recommended List of Items

- Boxes

- Totes

- Hygiene Items: including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes

- Gift Cards for Groceries and Supplies

- Flashlights with batteries

- Laundry Detergent

- Cleaning Supplies



Drop Off Locations

- Beef 'O Brady's

- The Vintage Room, Mary Jane Burgers and Brew

- The Fixx Salon & Spa

- Precision Fitness and Spa

- Perry Park Center: Donations of buckets, shovels, tarps, wheelbarrows, and other cleanup supplies can be dropped off at the Perry Park Center located at 800 City Park Ln, Perryville, MO 63775, on Thursday and Friday from 9am – 5pm.

- Donations of non-perishable food from individuals can be dropped off at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 453 N. West St. on Thursday, March 2nd from 9 am-10 am and Friday, March 3rd from 10 am-12 pm.

- Donations of non-perishable food and clothing can be dropped off at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 123 W. North St. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am-1pm and on Tuesday and Thursday from 7am-7pm.

Monetary Donations

The United Way of Southeast Missouri has established an emergency fund for the Perryville community. 100% of proceeds designated to the fund will go directly to the victims, the schools and the recovery effort in Perry County. A crisis can bring out the best in a community, but unfortunately during all of the chaos proper communication and distribution of funds can be compromised. Everyone wants to help at a time like this. The best thing you can do is donate to a reputable organization. Please consider making your contribution one of the following three ways:

- Text “Perryville” to 41444

- Use a credit card at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/donate or donate over the phone by calling: 573-334-9634.

- Mail a check or bring cash or checks to the United Way office at 430A Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Be sure to designate Perryville in the check memo.



Volunteers

Volunteers are asked to respond to the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Drive, Perryville, MO). The American Red Cross is on-site and is coordinating volunteer efforts. C.E.R.T. trained and citizen volunteers. Please be advised; to assist with recovery efforts, please report to the Perry Park Center to obtain an identification badge and receive direction on where help is needed. If you have any questions please call 573-547-4000.

Resources for Residents

Locations to pick up Supplies, Discounts and Meals:

- Computer Connections: Cardboard Boxes, not taped

- Perry Park Center: tarps, totes, buckets, batteries, flashlights, cleaning supplies, toilet items, diapers, and paper towels

- The Vintage Room at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew: cleaning supplies, hygiene products, flashlights and batteries

- The Fixx Salon & Spa: cleaning supplies, hygiene products, flashlights and batteries

- Therapy Solutions: Beds and Showers

- Absolute Archery Center and Range: Showers

- First Baptist Church of Perryville: tarps

- Dr. Keith Cooper, DDS: toothbrushes and toothpaste

- Russell Cellular: FREE phone chargers

- RE/MAX Realty Experts: We want people to know that if they need to email photos, find information on the internet, ask us to locate resources, whatever they may need but cannot do from their home resources, we are glad to help. We have access to public records and such, should they or their insurance companies need any of that.

- H Squared Monograms and More: 30 % off School Apparel

- St. Vincent Schools Fish Fry: Free meal to any tornado victims at the St. Vincent PTO Fish Fry, Friday, March 3rd at St. Vincent High School. Text or Call Christy at 573-768-1188.

- Ponderosa Steakhouse: We will be offering free meals to all tornado victims in Perry County, MO for the next few days. Our prayers are with all of you.

- Bundles of plastic can be picked up at Richardet Floor Covering at 1469 PCR 806

- Perryville Higher Education Center is making their computer lab open to the public beginning today, March 2 from 8:00 am -7:00 pm Monday-Thursday , and Friday's from 8:00-noon till there is no longer a need. Tornado victims and people still without electricity/internet are welcome.

Clean Up Contact Info and other Resources:

- Laundromat Services: At this time, our CERT-trained administrators are assisting D32 family members & other tornado victims with recovery, and collecting their clothing to be washed by volunteers at the Blue Sky Laundromat in Perry Plaza.

- Buchheit Stores: Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone affected by last night’s storm. Today, our Team Members are delivering cases of water to the cleanup crews in the Perryville, Mo. area. For our neighbors who sustained damage and need assistance we are offering the Buchheit Disaster Relief Program. For more information contact the Buchheit of Perryville location at 573-547-6565 or message us on Facebook.

- Perryville Outdoor Products: If anyone needs equipment or a generator or if we can help in any way, contact us on Facebook this evening or at the store in the morning. Our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.

- Sears: If any one needs help generators, saws, tools etc please message me I can open store to help please contact me. John Staggs

- 51 Rentals: Skidsteers, grapples, dump trailers, Danny 573-517-2573

- Anyone needing help rounding up or housing livestock that is loose due to the storm, call Perry Co 911 at 547-40

- Macy's Place: We are providing temporary shelter for small pets during this time. If you need a safe place for your pet bring them in. We are also setting up a board to post animals that you may have lost or ones you may have found. Contact us at 573-517-8027. Please stay safe and out of harms way.

- Any Perry County farmer in need of having storm debris picked up out in thier fields should contact the Perry County Emergency Management Office at (573) 547-4000.

- Marzuco Electric: If we could help/assist with any electrical needs or appliance replacement/repairs please stop in at 1418 W St Joseph St for more info. We understand every situation is different and want to help however we can.(located in Crossroads Plaza in Perryville) or call 573-547-3380 or 573-883-5347.

Please keep in mind the following:

- Extension Office Contact Information: Anyone can contact our office for information regarding clean up, information on how to replace important documents lost in the storm, keeping food after power outages, and disaster recovery in general. 573-547-4504 // Website for more information: www.universityofmissouri.edu

- Community Counseling Center is set up at Perry Park Center, daily thru 7pm all week for anyone who needs counseling. Their hotline is 1- 800 356-5395. Or After 4pm you can call 651-3642

