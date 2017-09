MIAMI, FL - APRIL 12: U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks to the media during a visit to the Liberty Square apartment complex on April 12, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, Custom)

A member of President Trump's cabinet will visit East St. Louis tomorrow.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will be at city hall.

The former presidential candidate will announce that the East St. Louis Public Housing Authority will go from federal to local control.

The event starts at 11:45 a.m. and finishes at around 12:30.

© 2017 KSDK-TV