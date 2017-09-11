Human remains found in shoe in south county

File photo. (Photo: Scott Olson)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are investigating after human remains were discovered in south county earlier this month.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Finestown Avenue, within Bee Tree County Park, for a report of possible found human remains on Sept. 4 around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the reporting parties who were hiking along the western banks of the Mississippi River, where they found a shoe. The shoe, a large sized men’s shoe was found to contain a human foot.

Since the discovery, several searches have been conducted in the area.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crime Against Persons and the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

