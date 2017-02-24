Human remains found in woods in Franklin County

Police (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO. - Police said they are investigating after human remains were found in Franklin County Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found by a caretaker clearing some brush in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Old Highway 100 in Washington, Missouri.

Deputies got the call at around 2:40 Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they confirmed that the remains were human.

The remains were being sent to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office for more information. The release said the remains appeared to have been there for several months, and there was no known cause of death at the time of this writing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

