Human remains ID'd as woman who went missing on Halloween in 2014

Rocsheill Robinson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The human remains found by a mushroom hunter in North County last week have been identified as a woman who walked away from a hospital on Halloween in 2014.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the human remains belong to Rocsheill Robinson.

Robinson was reported missing on October 31, 2014, after she checked herself out of Christian Northeast Hospital.

On April 10, police responded to the 111000 Block of Village Drive after a man who said he was a mushroom hunter found what appeared to be a skull. The next day, additional human remains were found near where the skull was located.

