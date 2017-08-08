Humane Society of Missouri rescues 26 dogs from filthy conditions

Photo credit: Humane Society of Missouri (Photo: Ludwig, Brittany)

ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 26 dogs from filthy, unsafe living conditions in a boarded-up home in Seneca on Sunday.

The Seneca Police Department had been working with the owner to reduce the number of dogs in the home and requested assistance from the Humane Society of Missouri to investigate and possibly remove the animals.

Investigators found the dogs living in trash-filled, urine soaked rooms covered with feces. The owner agreed to voluntarily surrender the dogs.

"It is a travesty to keep animals in these horrific conditions," said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. "Our first priority is for their safety, health and well-being. Our expert veterinary and shelter staff will do everything we can to rehabilitate them and find them the loving homes they deserve."

The dogs are being cared for at the Humane Society headquarters in St. Louis.

