Hundreds gather at vigil for teen killed in head-on crash in Moline Acres

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – It was an emotional night Tuesday as hundreds of people gathered to remember the life of a young student.

Darion Trust, 17, was killed in a head-on car crash on March 12 in Moline Acres.

Friends and family say he was taken from them so suddenly, they never got the say good-bye.

“I didn’t get to hold my baby one more time. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. I love that little boy so much,” said Dorothy Trust, his grandmother.

That’s why a large crowd gathered on the football field at Hazelwood West High School, where Trust was a junior, for a balloon release in his honor.

They wanted one last chance to feel close to him and pay their respects.

“I knew I was raising a good kid and to know he was even more awesome was nice,” said his mother, Sharnae Trust.

Trust was remembered as a smart, outgoing student with plans for the future.

“He always told me he was going to school. He was going to graduate and wanted to be an engineer,” his grandmother said.

But the crash changed everything in an instant.

“My reaction was to see who was in the car first and then see if I can help them,” said Christian McGowan, 17.

McGowan is also a junior at Hazelwood West and was in chemistry class with Trust.

McGowan is seen on cell phone video at the scene of the fatal crash. He said he came up on it on his way home from work.

When he saw Trust injured in the front passenger side of one of the damaged cars, he jumped into action and pulled him through the broken window.

“I don’t know where the strength came from. I was shaking. I just kept snapping my fingers telling him he was going to see another day,” McGowan explained.

Although his selfless actions didn’t save Trust’s life ultimately, they did make a lasting impression.

McGowan and Trust’s mother met for the first time and hugged at Tuesday’s vigil.

“Regardless of the outcome, he got my baby out of that car and at the end of the day, I’m so grateful for that,” his mother said.

McGowan said moments after he recovered Trust’s body, the car burst into flames.

And seeing how many people were touched by his life and death has helped brought some closure to his still grieving family.

His grandmother said, “It hurts me that he’s gone, but he’s making me proud. I’m so proud of who Darion was.”

Services have been set for March 24. The family has set up an account to help cover those expenses. You can help here: https://www.gofundme.com/darion-trust-funeral-arrangements

