Hundreds gather in Forest Park for Charlottesville vigil

ST. LOUIS - Hundreds gathered in front of the Missouri History Museum Sunday night for a candlelight vigil dedicated to the victims in Charlottesville.

Aaron Dodd brought his two young children, ages 3 and 7. He said he wanted to teach them about the importance of standing up for what’s right.

“Sitting back and idly watching while people commit atrocious attacks in the name of our skin color is unacceptable,” Dodd said. “This isn’t an isolated incident. This isn’t one thing that happened in one place. This is everywhere. This is America.”

One of the main themes at the vigil was silence. Those who attended said everyone needs to speak out in the face of racism and hate.

“If we as Americans continue to demand that this country stand up and be what it claims to be, I think change will continue. Progress will be made,” said Felicia Pulliam, who attended the vigil. “I see the change already. There are more people aware, paying attention to what our government is doing.”

Michelle Horwitz helped organize the vigil. She said she posted the event on Facebook at 8 a.m. Sunday and, 12 hours later, hundreds showed up.

“I just want to counter those events with radical, revolutionary, unconditional love,” Horwitz said. “I think it shows there is love in the heartland and people do care.”

