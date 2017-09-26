Hundreds march to police headquarters, Busch Stadium Monday night

Photo: Christina Coleman KSDK

ST. LOUIS - Hundreds gathered Monday night to march in a peaceful protest throughout downtown St. Louis.

This marks the third week of ongoing protests following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

READ MORE: Entire judgment in Jason Stockley case

Protesters began marching at Market and 16th Streets around 6 p.m., many had blue tape over their mouths to begin in a silent protest. Protesters stopped outside of police headquarters before continuing on Olive to Tucker.

The I-64 entrance ramp at 10th and Clark was blocked by protesters for several minutes. Protesters chanted and marched outside of Busch Stadium during the Cardinals vs Cubs game.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Tonight, officers blocked roadways allowing demonstrators to peacefully exercise 1st Amendment Rights in #Downtown . No arrests. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 26, 2017

© 2017 KSDK-TV